SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish man was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a horse, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission.
The arrest was the result of an investigation by the commission and a subsequent arrest warrant from Caddo Parish.
Travious D. Johnson, 22, of Shreveport, was arrested in DeSoto Parish and transported to Caddo Parish. His bond is set at $25,000.
Brand inspectors said Johnson allegedly took a palomino horse from a pasture and stall location in Caddo Parish in August. He did not have the owner's permission to move the horse, inspectors said.
The horse was advertised for sale on social media and subsequently sold. Brand inspectors found the horse in Allen Parish, and it was returned to its owner.
“The LDAF always recommends that buyers use caution when purchasing livestock over social media or anytime you don’t know the person you are dealing with,” said Commissioner Mike Strain. “If you suspect foul play, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission, which investigates livestock theft and other agricultural crimes in the state.”
The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the DeSoto, Allen and Caddo Parish sheriff’s offices.
The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.