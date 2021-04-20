SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 34-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested for sexual offenses involving a juvenile, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Rustin R. Middleton was arrested following an investigation by Det. Chris Ardoin into a complaint that Middleton assaulted a juvenile on multiple occasions leading up to the year 2006. The juvenile was under the age of 13 at the time.
Middleton was in jail at Caddo Correctional Center on a similar charge filed by Shreveport police when Ardoin opened an investigation into crimes reported in the parish. As a result, Ardoin charged Middleton on April 14 with sexual battery and aggravated rape.