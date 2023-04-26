SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Coroner's Office has identified the man found Sunday night hanging out of a boat on the north end of Caddo Lake.
The corner said Gary Randall Paris, 69, was found partially submerged and partially in his boat just before 10 p.m.
His boat was found near the 10000 block of Hart McFarland Road on the shore of Caddo Lake.
Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies said the man’s brother found him. The man looking for Paris after he did not return from a fishing trip.
After an investigation, detectives determined there was no foul play in this incident.