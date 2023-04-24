SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the north end of the parish Sunday on a call of a person found unconscious, hanging out of a boat.
Just before 10 p.m. deputies found a 69-year-old man halfway out of his boat and face down in the water in the 10000 block of Hart McFarland Road on the shore of Caddo Lake.
Deputies say the man’s brother found him. The man told deputies after his brother did not return from fishing, he went looking for him and that is how he found him.
After an investigation, Caddo Sheriff’s CSI detectives determined there was no foul play in this incident.