SHREVEPORT, La. -- An Oil City man who pleaded guilty in April to child pornography charges was sentenced in Caddo District Court Monday to 90 years in prison.
Anthony Joseph Remedes, 39, was sentenced by District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. to 30 years on each of three counts to which he admitted guilt. The terms are to be served consecutively.
Remedes admitted to possessing three videos of juveniles under the age of 13 performing sexual acts with adults. He already was a registered sex offender for a 2016 conviction of attempted possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
This investigation started with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office and was handed over to Louisiana State Police. Remedes was contacted by troopers and confessed to viewing pornography containing juveniles as young as 1 year old.
He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Courtney Ray and Jason Waltman. He was defended by Elizabeth Gibson.