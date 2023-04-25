SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives have arrested a Shreveport man for threatening to kill people on a popular social media site and a woman for also allegedly making terrorizing threats. Their arrests are not connected.
Christopher T. Short, 32, of the 8200 block of Wild Briar Drive in Shreveport, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into his fake social media account where he joined a live event at the Shreveport City Council meeting yesterday.
Detectives say during the live chat, Short made a direct threat to harm white people in local Catholic Churches. That threat was reported to CPSO, and an investigation was launched.
Tuesday, detectives searched Short’s home an found an AR-15 style pistol with a 60-round magazine. Detectives seized the weapon, magazine and electronic devices.
Short was taken to CPSO’s Criminal Investigation Division where he was questioned. Detectives determined Short created the fake profile and posted the threat.
Short was arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. No bond has been set in this case.
This is an ongoing investigation with the possibility of more charges.
In the other case, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Nichole Miller, 36, of Rodessa, who is in a custody battle for her child, for posting a direct message on a social media platform to shoot everyone she believed caused her to lose custody of her child.
Detectives say Miller used direct messaging threatening to kill a local judge, courthouse personnel, and certain family members of her son. She also bragged about the guns she owned and ordered.
Detectives said Miller sent the message but there was no evidence to suggest that she possessed any weapons.
Miller is also charged with terrorizing. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. No bond has been set in this case.