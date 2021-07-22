SHREVEPORT, La. -- An "emergency" mask mandate apparently was not so much of an emergency after all as Caddo Parish commissioners on Thursday voted 7 to 3 to postpone action until the proposed ordinance could be revised.
The postponement came after several commissioners suggested changes to the proposal that was presented Monday at the work session.
Commissioner John Atkins asked to amend the ordinance to change the word "mandate" to "encourage." And Commissioner Todd Hopkins wanted the penalties for violations to be omitted.
President L.B. Johnson was the first to recommend holding off on a vote but several commissioners said they were opposed to that. But after the suggested changes were made, Johnson said he would assign the matter to a committee to review the wording and present a revised ordinance at the next meeting. The next work session will be Aug. 2 and regular meeting on Aug. 5.
At the beginning of the meeting, Johnson told those in the audience to put on masks, and masks were offered to those without. He stopped the proceedings two more times to remind audience members about wearing masks and said those who did not want to wear one would be asked to watch the meeting from the overflow room or would be asked to leave the chambers by a deputy. At least one woman left.
Johnson, who was not wearing a mask, said those who were speaking at the podium could remove masks when they spoke.
Five citizens spoke at the meeting. All were opposed to a mask mandate.
Candy Peavy equated COVID-19 to the "seasonal flu" and said there is no need to be afraid of the virus or to wear masks. "We don't mask for the seasonal flu. It's not the government's job to protect my health; it's the government's job to protect my rights."
Commissioner Mario Chavez said he polled people in his neighborhood and the overall majority were against a mask mandate. He acknowledged the citizens who spoke at the meeting in opposition.
"Our job is representation of the people and to represent their wishes," he said. "No one said they did want it."
Stormy Gage-Watts opposed the decision to delay, saying the issue of masks is not political. "It's a public health crisis," she added.
Voting to postpone were Atkins, Roy Burrell, Lynn Cawthorne, Ken Epperson, Gage-Watts, Hopkins and Johnson. Voting against the delay were Chavez, Ed Lazarus and Jim Taliaferro.
The ordinance, if ultimately approved, would only be effective in the unincorporated areas of the parish. It would not be enforceable in Shreveport or other incorporated municipalities in the parish.
The ordinance set a $250 fine for violations.