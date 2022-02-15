SHREVEPORT, La -- While they wait for the Louisiana Attorney General's opinion, the Caddo Parish Commission may press ahead with a temporary planning and zoning board that they would appoint.
Recall that citizen opposition led to a state law that cut the parish out of the Metropolitan Planning Commission effective at the first of the year.
Then people objected to a plan for the commission to appoint a planning and zoning board. They'd rather have elected officials.
But Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson says the parish needs to resolve a backlog of about half a dozen cases.
"There are some business owners and there are some developers that say we need to do something. It's holding up the project. And we could lose some of these projects. So don't want to lose anything, especially if there's some jobs to be created."
Johnson points to the recently announced AEP transmission control center as one of those projects. It would bring 20 high-paying, permanent jobs to the western edge of Shreveport.
Republican Mario Chavez co-authors the bi-partisan plan with Johnson. He says residents who oppose an appointed temporary board should not despair.
"We have some great people that are offering up their services. Some of them that are developers that know a lot about building. That's what I love to see. And currently all of those members reside outside the city of Shreveport. They're all rural citizens, which is nice," Chavez said.
Chavez notes that any appeal from an appointed, temporary board would go before the elected commissioners.
Chavez and Johnson say a temporary board of five or possibly more appointed members could become the permanent board. That's if the attorney general decides that a board should be appointed, and not elected.
The commission won't vote on the plan until March 3 at the earliest.