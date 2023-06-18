SHREVEPORT, La. - Free ice distribution sites have been created across Caddo Parish.
Ice will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Each person may receive 2 bags of ice per vehicle. Citizens are strongly encouraged to bring a cooler for ice.
The following locations will be distributing ice from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday:
- Galilee Life Development Center – 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana
- Oil City Community Center - 310 Savage Street, Oil City, LA
- Greenwood Acres Life Center - 7530 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA
- YMCA of NWLA – 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport, LA
- Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Drive, Shreveport, LA
- Williams Memorial CME Temple - 3301 St. Matthias Drive, Shreveport, LA