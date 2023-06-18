handing out ice

SHREVEPORT, La. - Free ice distribution sites have been created across Caddo Parish. 

Ice will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Each person may receive 2 bags of ice per vehicle. Citizens are strongly encouraged to bring a cooler for ice. 

The following locations will be distributing ice from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday:

  • Galilee Life Development Center – 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Oil City Community Center - 310 Savage Street, Oil City, LA
  • Greenwood Acres Life Center - 7530 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA
  • YMCA of NWLA – 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport, LA
  • Southern University at Shreveport – 3050 MLK Drive, Shreveport, LA
  • Williams Memorial CME Temple - 3301 St. Matthias Drive, Shreveport, LA
