SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish's COVID-19 death count reached 172 as of Friday, the Caddo Parish Coroner's office reports.
The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24.
The average age of decedents fell to 71.2, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 102. There have been 74 black male deaths, 49 black female deaths, 24 white females and 25 white males. Of these, 73 resided in or died at nursing homes.
All but seven of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.