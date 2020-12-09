Caddo deputies reopen Barron Road, cable removed Dec 9, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KEITHVILLE, La. - All lanes of Barron Road between Linwood and Monroe are open.The road was closed Wednesday morning due to fiber optic cable in the roadway. Barron Road Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fiber Optic Cable Highway Lane Road Roadway Monroe Shreveport Barron Road La. Deputy Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +5 Local schools work to address learning gaps following the holidays in the midst of pandemic +4 Redistricting high on Legislature's to-do list in 2021 +2 COVID winter putting a strain on Texarkana charities +4 Low participation numbers expected in NW Louisiana as US Census wraps up +5 Blanchard water line extension to bring economic growth to Caddo Parish +2 Latina business owners share secret to success amid pandemic View Full Screen Stocks Market Data by TradingView Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan surrenders following police standoff, crash, domestic dispute in Bossier CityTwo Shreveport Families make it on Family FeudWoman found guilty of stealing $80,000 from family-owned small business7-month-old found dead in Minden hotelThird arrest made in homicide on Colquitt RoadTwo people shot near Pines Rd. on Sunday afternoonSabine Parish teacher accused of indecent behavior with student; brother arrested in OctoberA third Sunday shooting leaves two critically injured2 injured in Shreveport shooting on SundayShreveport man identified in early Sunday shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.