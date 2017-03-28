Keithville-Springridge Road from Keith Road to Colquitt will be closed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday while Caddo deputies conduct a crash reconstruction as part of an investigation, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Traffic safety investigators are reconstructing the March 15 fatal crash that killed 82-year-old Joe Waddles of Keithville. Waddles died when he was hit by a Chevy Silverado as he was turning onto Farmridge Road.
Motorists are asked to find an alternative route this morning while the investigation is underway.