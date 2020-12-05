SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport resident Rose Woodley came out to Grace Community Church to vote today.
“I don't want that, I was a negative on that,” said Woodley.
Woodley came to voice her opinion, on amendment No.1. The question of whether to allow people who live out of state to serve on the public post-secondary education board of supervisors. It was the only issue on her ballot Saturday.
“Well it was just one amendment and think people, don't think about that,” said Woodley. “I think they have to put a person to it to come out to vote. So, it's understandable but I wish more people would vote every time. “
Another voter, Raylene Hopwood, voted Saturday. She thinks some did not vote because of trust.
“I think a lot of this confusion and battle going on in the election process in this country has rendered people hopeless, thinking well what's the point, it doesn't count. That's what I’m thinking, but that leaves it to the few who vote to change things.”
At Grace Community Church, you can see there wasn’t a consistent line on the Saturday election. However, on November 3rd, the line went all the way around the building and across the parking lot.
For some, there was more on the ballot to vote on but overall Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence said voter turnout was low. Around 4 pm, precinct number 104 had 92 voters and precinct number 107 had six voters.
“Well you can sum it up with the word slow,” said Spence. “Very few people are voting. There's only been one precinct all day with over 100 voters. I've contacted my employees at all the precincts, and they are giving me the same information.”
But for the people who showed up to cast a ballot, the polling stations were staffed for this election.
“We have 85 locations, 154 precincts. There is a lot of money spent on this election for nobody to vote,” said Spence.
“Especially in our times now, this is how we make decisions,” said Woodley. “This is how we should solve our problems and tell everybody how we feel about things.”
Mike Spence also mentioned that they are looking for additional election workers. Anyone interested in working can go to caddoclerk.com for additional information.