SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish School Board voted 8-4 Tuesday to move forward with a mask option for students and staff effective at the end of the day Dec. 3.
Board members authorized staff to implement a mask-optional protocol and revised quarantine guidelines contingent upon Caddo Parish maintaining a COVID-19 percent positivity rate of less than 5%.
The motion also set stipulations to return campuses to universal masking protocols in the event of a surge in cases with guidelines requiring two consecutive weeks of a percent positivity of above 5%.
Board members were told Caddo Parish has a positivity rating of 1.8%.
The district’s universal masking protocols will remain in place through Dec. 3.