SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, 17% of school related shootings happen at a sporting event. Over the last 10 years, there have been 171 shootings at school sporting events across the country, leading to 22 deaths and 171 injuries.
"We follow the trends across the country and we've seen situations that have taken place," says Don Gibbs, director of security at Caddo Parish Schools. "So we're trying to make sure we're prepared for any incident that may possibly happen. That's why we have law enforcement officers that are strategically placed throughout those stadiums to ensure the safety of those people coming to watch as well as participate in these games."
Football games attract large crowds of young people, and when firearms are carried into stadiums, conflicts escalate quickly.
Gibbs says, "We have open gate detectors that we're utilizing for single point entries and currently we're using those at the venues and we're using them for visitor and home entrances. So we're maintaining a level of security for both sides as they come in to watch the event."
Open gate detectors and metal detecting wands are being used to check people for anything they shouldn't be carrying into the games, and a larger police presence will be at all games. Gibbs says that the best way for anyone to help is to say something if they see something.
"We always tell people to be situationally aware. Watch what's going on. If you see something that looks out of line, make contact with that first responder that may be close by. We are taking all those necessary precautionary measures to ensure that when you go to an event, you're going to be safe. We're using those measures for safety with the open gate, hand-held wands, and we've got ample law enforcement presence," Gibbs says.