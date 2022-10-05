SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Caddo Parish School Board is looking to make a move in support of new moms and dads working in the district.
The board has always given maternity leave to certified teachers, but if passed in a few weeks, those same benefits would extend to all employees. This includes fathers and adoptive parents.
"We see this as an opportunity to show how family friendly we are. Everyone will now qualify for maternity leave. In fact, the legislation reads all employees will be eligible for maternity leave when birthing or adopting a child," said Superintendent T. Lamar Goree.
The board will vote on Oct. 18.