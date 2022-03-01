SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish School Board on Tuesday voted for classes to start five days earlier at the end of the summer. Board members say the decision was made to catch students up on time lost due to COVID-19.
Keith Burton, Caddo School's chief academic officer, said the decision was ultimately made with teachers in mind.
"We hear constantly from teachers that they are stressed around the number of days they have to teach a large amount of content. So, what we wanted to do was expand that time," Burton said.
There was debate within the board about the decision. The state Department of Education even made a recommendation to add 25 instructional days to a summer program, but ultimately it was the school board's decision to add days to the yearly calendar.
"This was staff's recommendation based on what we felt was needed," Burton said. "It was not a mandate from the state; it was not a mandate from anyone."
Several teachers spoke at the meeting. Their most common argument was that they were cut out of discussion.
"Would I have loved to have double and triple the amount of input that we had," Burton said. "Certainly, the difference here though is the time element. We were under such an incredible amount of time to flip this over to the board."
With no state mandate, Burton was asked where was this time pressure coming from?
"I think the pressure comes from what we see every day when we talk to teachers, talk to parents, and when we look at students. A camp is not going to meet the needs of these students. A computer program and providing more resources is not going to meet the need. The only thing that will meet the need is a qualified teacher in front of every student and time," Burton said.