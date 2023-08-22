SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish School is nearly evenly staffed on bus drivers.
The district started the year with 16 routes that didn't have assigned drivers. With sick call outs and other issues, the first day of school there were about 22 uncovered routes. That caused delays for some students, but that's been improving.
As of Monday, they're down to seven unassigned routes. Within the next two weeks seven drivers will be done with training and covering those routes.
"Oh, that'd be a great feeling for us to have every route assigned. Now, keep in mind, we still deal with some leave issues. It's a whole lot easier. The fewer, the better. That's where we're at with this,” said Jeff Roberts, Caddo Parish School Board transportation director.
The district still has some open positions, though. The department will be hosting a hiring event on Sept. 29 for bus attendants and drivers. You must be at least 21 years old, and have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
New hires will be eligible for the following incentives: $500 bonus, part-time position with full-time benefits, summers and holidays off, flexible hours and opportunities to earn extra money.
Interested candidates will be interviewed on the spot at the job fair. Training classes will begin on October 16th. Trainer/recruiter Monique Dunn can be contacted at 318-603-5752 or mpdunn@caddoschools.org for more information.
WHAT: Transportation Department Job Fair
WHEN: Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
WHERE: Wanda Gunn Professional Development Center Auditorium at 3908 Joplin Ave.