SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest LEAP scores were a big win for Caddo Parish. Like other parishes across the state, Caddo saw healthy gains in literacy.
But where they stood out among the rest was in math.
Last year, Caddo Parish doubled the amount of time that middle school students spend in math classes like algebra and geometry.
They also gave incentive pay to get the best math teachers they could, and it paid off.
Now the state is following their lead.
"That's where the state is moving with our next big initiative. You know the state has shifted a lot of the gears from literacy, now that we have a road map there that's moving forward and our state focus will be math as we go into next year. I am really super excited that Caddo will be somewhat leading those efforts in that we've seen success and have been working very closely with the state around some of the initiatives that worked well for us as the state builds that road map now for that recovery plan for the math agenda for the state,” said Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools.
Caddo improved in all subject areas. Out of 59 schools, 40 improved in math, 39 in science, 34 in English, and 33 in social studies.