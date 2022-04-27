SHREVEPORT, La. - Help wanted. Applicants can go to the head of the class. Caddo Parish Public Schools holds a job fair Thursday.
The district is looking to hire 250 educators. A degree in education is preferred, but it is possible for those with degrees in other fields to get certified. Experts will be on hand to provide assistance.
Starting salary for Caddo Parish teachers is $45,000, plus benefits. The district offers successful applicants a $1,000 signing bonus.
The job fair is Thursday from 4:30 until 6 p.m. at Broadmoor STEM Academy at 441 Atlantic Avenue in Shreveport. Click here to learn more about careers with Caddo Parish Public Schools.