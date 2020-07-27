SHREVEPORT, La - The time has finally arrived for Caddo Parish high school graduates. After COVID-19 postponed commencement ceremonies in May, this week is the big week.
For the first time, Independence Stadium will host graduation ceremonies outdoors due to the pandemic. For those attending, here are few things to know:
- Guests are limited to a maximum of four per graduate
- All tickets will be scanned in order to gain entry
- Those attending will be required to practice social distancing and bring a mask
- No congregating before or after the ceremonies
All 11 public high schools in the parish, along with the Virtual Academy, will hold commencements this week, July 27-August 1.
For those wishing to watch online, each graduation will be streamed live. In the event of inclement weather, families are urged to get updates at www.caddoschools.org.