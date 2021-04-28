SHREVEPORT, La - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Regional Training Academy's 49th class began their last day of training with the Ruck March. Cadets marched five miles while carrying 35 pounds on their backs. This tradition is not only to celebrate the end of their fifteen-week training but also to honor other deputies and officers.
Graduation exercises will take place at 4 pm, May 4, at Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport.
Three agencies will be represented when graduates take the oath of office, receive their badges, and participate in a special badge pinning ceremony.
Class participants received 536 hours of peace officer training in areas including law, patrol activities, traffic services, report writing, investigations, firearms, first aid, and criminal justice.