SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has recognized Deputy Robert Fertal with the life saving award for his heroic actions last year.
Fertal, assigned to the patrol division, agreed to fill in on May 6 for the school resource officer at a local high school. During the first period, Fertal was called and responded to a classroom medical emergency that involved a 17-year-old student lying on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing. Students told Fertal the student choked on some food, and attempts had been made by some of the students and the teacher to help but were unsuccessful.
Fertal revived the student by following his training and administering chest compressions. The student dispelled the blockage and began breathing.
The teacher said if Fertal had not been there and taken immediate action the student could have died. She said Fertal stayed calm during the incident and saved the student's life.