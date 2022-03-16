SHREVEPORT, La. - In an effort to increase his staffing, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has lowered the age to 18 for new applicants.
"If you can join the military and fight a war, you can serve in your own community," Prator said at a news conference Wednesday.
Previously, applicants had to be at least 21 years old to apply to become a P.O.S.T certified or corrections deputy.
The sheriff's office implemented changes to its hiring requirements to reach a wider pool of potential applicants.
This announcement comes as the agency looks at an all-time high of vacancies.
"At this time, we have over 90 positions available," Prator said. "As we struggle to fill those positions, we realized we needed to give the younger generation a chance to join what I believe to be the best law enforcement agency in the area."
In addition to lowering the hiring age, the sheriff's office has also streamlined its application process making it easier for applicants to join the team. Current or prior military, college graduates, and current P.O.S.T certified law enforcement are exempt from taking the entrance exam.
