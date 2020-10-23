SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission has voted to pass an ordinance to provide more police officer visibility and community relations in the city of Shreveport's highest crime areas.
The ordinance funds $75,000 to give additional training to police officers and open safe houses. A safe house is a site where police can park their units, meet with citizens, and walk beats.
The ordinance passed with the amendment the safe house locations would be at the police chief's discretion and based on violent crime statistics.
Training will focus on the way police and other legal authorities interact with the public.
District 6 Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne introduced the ordinance.