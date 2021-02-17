SHREVEPORT, La. -- Winter storm conditions worsened today in Caddo Parish leaving more trouble behind for residents and city/parish leaders.
Deteriorating road conditions, property damage, shelters, and broken water mains are among the most pressing issues currently being addressed by officials responsible for local emergency and disaster response.
Law enforcement continues to respond to a large number of calls for medical emergencies, stranded motorists, and traffic accidents. Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, who serves as director of the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said motorists should stay off the roadways for their own protection and to lessen demands on first responders.
Many citizens are reporting damage to carports and other structures from the weight of accumulated snow and ice. Residents are urged to use caution when standing under or near these structures and take appropriate measures to protect their property.
Shelter is available for those who are in need. Call 211 for more information.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said a citywide boil advisory has been issued. There is low pressure in some arecas and no water in others.
The mayor said this is due to several reasons, mainly water main and line breaks both public and private. The city is continuing to repair leaks and turn off water as requested at private residences as long as road conditions permit.
Additionally,
- Multiple backflow preventers located at businesses throughout the city have frozen and burst. Crews are cutting off those lines as they come across them.
- The emergency contact for Water and Sewer is 673-7600. Call for emergency water or sewer issues only as we have extremely high call volumes, such as broken lines.
- Shreveport Fire has requested water tankers from the State Fire Marshal. The tankers will support efforts at local hospitals along with supplying fire engines with water for house fires.
- Caddo Fire Districts 1 and 5 are assisting SFD with water supply issues.
- Two Reserve ARFF (Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting) vehicles are being utilized to support Willis Knighton North and Caddo 911 with water.
Prator said broken water mains have also impacted the supply of water at Caddo Correctional Center.
Other announcements from the City of Shreveport:
- All City of Shreveport offices will remain closed until further notice.
- All essential workers will report to work or prepare to work remotely as determined by their immediate supervisor. Citizens will still be able to make payments by mail or online.
- Garbage collection is suspended until further notice. Public Works will re-evaluate road conditions to determine when services will resume.
- SporTran operations will also remain suspended.
Annoucements from Caddo Parish:
- The parish’s departments and administrative offices will be closed Thursday due to continued inclement weather.
- All parish Government Plaza offices will be closed.
- Caddo Parish Courthouse parish offices will be closed.
- All parish trash compactor sites will be closed.
- All parish parks and nature sites will be closed.
- Caddo Parish Animal Services will be closed; animal control officers will be on call to respond to emergencies. Citizens may report emergencies such as animals bites and injured animals by calling (318)-226-6624.
- In addition, the Caddo Parish Commission work session and regular session (originally scheduled for Thursday) have been rescheduled to Monday for the work session, and Wednesday for the regular session. Both will take place at 3:30 p.m.
- The parish’s emergency personnel are continuing to monitor weather situations to ensure safety on parish roadways. Crews have been mobilized to apply sandy
For more announcements, monitor the websites and social media accounts of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, City of Shreveport, and Parish of Caddo.