SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Works crews have been working to clear safe access to the parish’s solid waste compactor sites.
Nine sites will be open for residents to dispose of their solid waste beginning Sunday, Feb. 21:
Blanchard – 7045 Dixie Blanchard Hwy
North Blanchard – 7340 LA Hwy 1
North Lakeshore Drive – 5581 N. Lakeshore
West Park – 7294 West Park
Keithville – west of CO-OP
Springridge – Hwy 169 at Colquitt
Norris Ferry – 10295 Norris Ferry
Mayo Road – 124 Mayo Road
Shirley Francis – 7095 Shirley Francis
The hours of operation for each site are 1:00pm – 5:00pm.