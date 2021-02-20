Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Works crews have been working to clear safe access to the parish’s solid waste compactor sites.

Nine sites will be open for residents to dispose of their solid waste beginning Sunday, Feb. 21:

Blanchard – 7045 Dixie Blanchard Hwy

North Blanchard – 7340 LA Hwy 1

North Lakeshore Drive – 5581 N. Lakeshore

West Park – 7294 West Park

Keithville – west of CO-OP

Springridge – Hwy 169 at Colquitt

Norris Ferry – 10295 Norris Ferry

Mayo Road – 124 Mayo Road

Shirley Francis – 7095 Shirley Francis

The hours of operation for each site are 1:00pm – 5:00pm.

