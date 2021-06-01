SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish teacher is behind bars after state police said he send nude photographs and used sexually explicit language while communicating with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl.
Louisiana State Police arrested 38-year-old Seth Dubois on two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and 60 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
The Caddo Parish School District released the following statement about Dubois' arrest:
"Caddo Schools has been made aware of the arrest of a teacher at a high school in our district following an investigation with Louisiana State Police. LSP states the arrest is involving an online sting. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the district will work closely with law enforcement in cooperation with any internal investigation. It is the district’s policy that any prospective employee must be subject to a criminal background check before their hiring. A background check was conducted for this individual and no criminal history was found.
The safety of students remains our top priority and Caddo will aggressively continue to train staff in ways to spot potential misconduct and encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated."
The investigation began in March after state police received a complaint that Dubois was talking in a sexual manner and sending nude images to someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl., Troop G spokesman Trooper Jonathan Odom said in a news release Tuesday.
Odom said during the investigation Dubois initiated several separate online conversations with undercover Special Victims Unit troopers -- still believing he was talking to a teenage girl -- and used sexually explicit language.
Troopers arrested Dubois at home. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. No bond has been set.