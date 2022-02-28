SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a critical need for teachers right now and Caddo Parish wants to help anyone thinking about taking the leap into education.
Caddo schools are now accepting applications for their in-house teaching certification program. Registration closes on April 1.
The program has been around for eight years and is geared towards getting teachers certified for high need areas in the district.
"It's on the job training. A lot of it when you are in the program you are a full-time teacher with a full salary and benefits," Cassie Harwell said. "The program itself is a two-year program, but we do ask teachers to stay with us for five years, but there are no expenses, tuition fees for the teachers."
Email teachcaddo@caddoschools.org for more information.