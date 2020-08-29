SHREVEPORT, La. - Until utilities can be restored at the C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy, Sheriff Steve Prator says the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC) will accept inmates for a short stay.
According to a news release, CCC will temporarily house 100 Department of Corrections male inmates for their Calcasieu Parish counterpart after they lost water at their facility during Hurricane Laura.
The stay is expected to last for only a week.
CCC's Commander Rick Farris said the inmates will be processed like any other inmate and will go under a 14-day quarantine to screen for COVID-19, but the stay at the center is not expected to last that long.
All other inmates from C. Paul Phelps will be moved to other facilities throughout Louisiana.
Several Caddo deputies who arrived in Calcasieu Parish Friday night to assist with law enforcement duties have received their assignments. These duties are part of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association Task Force.
Sgt. Chad Davis says the 11 deputies are relieving Calcasieu sheriff's deputies and helping to secure businesses that have no electricity. The Caddo deputies have been told to prepare for at least a week's stay.