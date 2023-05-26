SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish woman was found dead in her burned mobile home Thursday morning, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
The Caddo Parish coroner identified her as Rhonda Alexander, 51.
The fire began just after 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of French Road in Rodessa. Alexander lived alone.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting Caddo Fire District 8 and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office in investigating the cause of the fire.
Investigators say an autopsy will determine Alexander's cause of death.