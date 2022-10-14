SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Veterans Service Office in Shreveport reopened Friday.
“When Hurricane Laura damaged the parish’s facility in 2020, rebuilding the office smarter and stronger than before became one of our top priorities,” said parish Administrator Woody Wilson Jr. “The Veterans Services Office fills a critical need by serving some of our area’s most honored citizens, our veterans."
Veterans can receive assistance with their benefits and services in a newly rebuilt facility.
The office is located at 1031 Creswell Avenue.