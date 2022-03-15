SHREVEPORT, La. -- Queensborough Leadership Academy Principal Marco French was surprised Tuesday with the Milken Educator Award, which comes with a $25,000 cash prize that he can use however he wants.
French already has been recognized in the district for his efforts to transform the academic performance of his students and create an environment for all to thrive. That effort placed him among more than 60 educators nationwide to get the annual award this year. The last Caddo Parish recipient was in 2015.
Milken Educator Awards founder Lowell Milken was joined by state education Superintendent Cade Brumley to present French with the award before cheering students, colleagues, state and local dignitaries. French joins a national network of more than 2,800 Milken Educator Award recipients dedicated to strengthening K-12 education.
Milken said French has "achieved significant success by aligning every effort to developing, motivating and retaining effective educators. Marco unifies his staff under a common vision for excellence and, in so doing, creates a collaborative, vibrant culture for all to excel.”
French leads the academy’s implementation of the TAP System for Teacher and Student Advancement – a signature initiative of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET). Master and mentor teachers work with French and other administrators to set goals, guide regular job-embedded professional learning, coach educators in classrooms and leverage the faculty’s talents to drive student growth.
“As a former teacher, content coach, and instructional coordinator, Marco French understands learning and leadership from many angles,” said Brumley. “These experiences have clearly informed his work as principal; he is committed to the success of the Queensborough Leadership Academy community, where he continues to motivate students and staff and inspire the next generation of leaders.”
French is the third Milken Educator Award recipient this season. Jay Weisman, a math and social studies at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans, was presented with the award Tuesday morning. Laura Laiche, a third grade teacher at Slaughter Elementary School in East Feliciana Parish, earned the award Monday.
More About Marco French
Building Relationships: Every morning, whether in sun, rain, sleet or snow, French – known at school as “The Bowtie Principal” – greets students as they enter the campus. During the holidays, he dons a Santa Claus costume and hands out small gifts as pupils arrive. The rest of the day French is rarely in his office; instead, he’s in the trenches with teachers in their classrooms, observing lessons, modeling instructional strategies and working with small groups of students. French keeps students’ needs front and center. When he realized that many students lacked warm outerwear as they waited for the bus or walked to school, French partnered with Operation Warm and got a coat for every student.
Raising Student Achievement: French has been instrumental in transforming multiple underperforming campuses into state and nationally recognized schools. French has a “whatever it takes” attitude that has earned him respect in the building and throughout Caddo Parish. Queensborough earned an A in 2019 for student progress and was named an Outstanding School in Northwest Louisiana for top growth in ELA and math. In 2018-19, Queensborough students outperformed the district and state for overall growth, as well as for performance of students of color, those who are economically disadvantaged, and students with disabilities.
Instructional Leadership: French has embraced the TAP System’s principles of continuous learning and leadership development through intensive, curriculum-dependent coaching. A former teacher, content coach and instructional coordinator, French leads weekly instructional team leadership meetings with Queensborough’s administrators, counselors, and master and mentor teachers to build the leadership needed to support teachers through weekly, job-embedded cluster meetings and one-on-one coaching. He works with teachers and the leadership team to analyze student achievement and qualitative teacher data throughout the year to make instructional adjustments. When COVID-19 closed the building in spring 2020, French quickly transitioned his instructional leadership team meetings to a virtual platform so the group could quickly help teachers adapt their curriculum materials and lessons to online learning. He is working to ensure that 100% of Queensborough’s teachers have Apple certification so students have access to the same opportunities with technology as their peers.
District Impact: A leader in the district, French presents frequently for Caddo Parish teachers and principals on topics like classroom management systems, data-driven decision-making, individualized support for struggling students, and hands-on math strategies. When Louisiana rolled out tools for professional learning planning and curriculum implementation, French invited state and district leaders to visit so they could see how the tools worked in practice. In fall 2019, he hosted leaders from Tennessee who were interested in implementing high-quality curriculum in an impactful way.
Strengthening Community: French prioritizes building a strong school community. He organizes bowling parties and scavenger hunts, as well as workshops for parents to learn how to support their scholars at home. Outside of school, he runs tutoring programs and is actively involved in outreach ministries through his church and local social organizations.
Education: French earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from Grambling State University in 2009 and a master’s in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2015.
More About the Milken Educator Awards:
Along with the financial prize, Milken Educator Award recipients join the national Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,800 top teachers, principals and specialists. The network serves as a resource for fellow educators, legislators, school boards and others dedicated to excellence in education.
- The honorees will also attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to increase their impact on K-12 education. In addition, they will learn about how to become involved in the Milken Friends Forever (MFFs) mentoring program, in which freshman Milken Educators receive personalized coaching and support from a Milken Educator veteran on ways to elevate their instructional practice and take an active role in educational leadership, policy and practice.
- Over the years, more than $140 million in funding, including $70 million for the individual cash awards, has been devoted to the overall Milken Awards initiative, which includes powerful professional development opportunities throughout recipients’ careers.
- Veteran Milken Educators frequently go on to serve in leadership roles at state, national and international levels.
- “We find you. You don’t find us!” Unlike most teacher recognition programs, the Milken Educator Awards initiative has no formal nomination or application process. Candidates are sourced through a confidential selection process and then reviewed by blue ribbon panels in each state. The most exceptional candidates are recommended for the award, with final selection made by the Milken Family Foundation.
- The $25,000 cash award is unrestricted. Recipients have used the money in diverse ways. For instance, some have spent the funds on their children’s or their own continuing education, financing dream field trips, establishing scholarships, and even adopting children.