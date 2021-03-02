SHREVEPORT, La. -- The father of one of the victims in a tragic double murder accuses Caddo Parish prosecutors of letting his family down in a surprise decision to drop the death penalty from consideration.
"Heather was a fighter. She'd want justice. Completely," Mel King told KTBS 3 News.
Heather Jose and her husband Kelly were killed in November of 2018 after agreeing to give a ride from Mall St. Vincent to the man who would kill them, according to investigators.
Heather's father, who lives in California, is urging the people of Caddo Parish to speak out against District Attorney James Stewart's decision to pull the death penalty off the table against accused killer Dewayne Watkins.
"Why didn't he try? He said two years ago that this was a death penalty case. Was confident it was," King said.
Stewart says there are two reasons he reversed course on Watkins' punishment, if convicted. One is COVID-29 restrictions that make it hard to seat a jury, especially in a death penalty case where they have to be sequestered.
"That creates some difficult problems, trying to keep people separate, socially distanced, and COVID test and all that kind of stuff. Which makes it almost impractical at this time to do," Stewart said.
"Since COVID has come in we have a tremendous backlog. We've lost a high number of jury terms. First degree murder cases take a very long time to get to trial based on the necessary resources," he added.
King rejects that excuse, saying, "Everyone out there's having to deal with COVID. Every business, corporation, government entity. Testing is testing. Everyone's doing it. That's their job. And we're asking them to do nothing less."
Stewart says he also decided he may not be able to get a death penalty conviction against Watkins.
"We re-evaluated every case we have on an evidentiary standpoint. This case may not be one we could get the death penalty on. So we decided to seek life without probation, parole or suspension of sentence," Stewart said.
King disagrees with that as well, citing facts of the case.
"He stalked them at the mall," King said of Watkins, who, investigators say, first approached the Joses to use their phone before asking for a ride.
"They did a random act of kindness for him. And within a matter of minutes and hours, he shoots them. Pre-meditated, heinous, evil, evil crime," King said.
Once in the car, Watkins allegedly fatally shot Kelly Jose, then directed Heather to drive to an ATM where, King says, "he forced her to empty her bank account."
Watkins then fatally shot Heather Jose, and burned their bodies in their car after it was parked in on Penick Street in the Queensborough area.
Watkins was later arrested after a long standoff with police at a house nearby.
King says he learned of the decision to remove the death penalty from considering when he got a call from the prosecuting attorney on the case last week. King says Bill Edwards wasn't asking for his approval of the decision -- but was informing him that the decision was made. King says he objected, but to no avail.
King accuses the justice system of having long been lenient on Watkins, who had 21 prior arrests -- including four weapons charges.
Edwards says he'll be in court Wednesday morning, when he's expected to file the District Attorney's decision to take away the death penalty option in the case.
Stewart noted that Kelly Jose's family was satisfied with the decision. King says only one of Kelly's three children supported the death penalty for Watkins originally.