SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish residents are being asked to report home damages from Hurricane Laura to the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, even if they have insurance, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
The information collected will be reported to FEMA to determine if this area meets the threshold for FEMA assistance, the sheriff said.
Residents with home damage should call 675-2255 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as soon as possible. Be prepared to provide the following information:
- Name
- Phone number
- Date the damage occurred
- Address, city, parish, and zip code
- Do you own or rent the damaged property?
- Is there insurance for this property damage?
- How bad is the damage? (cosmetic, nonstructural, extensive, primarily uninhabitable, inaccessible)
- Type of structure (single family, multi-family, manufactured home, business)
Prator said reporting is only for residential dwellings. Residents should not report damage to fences, boats, docks, vehicles, outside structures, or fallen trees in the yard.