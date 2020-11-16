SHREVEPORT, La. – Online sales were the largest generator of sales taxes in Caddo Parish in October, according to the monthly report.
The total was more than $1.8 million last month, compared to just over $1 million the same time last year.
“It’s definitely a good increase,” Caddo Parish Sales and Use Tax Commission director Gail Howell said.
It’s difficult to nail down how that compares to other months because of a new method of reporting for what’s called remote sellers. Previously, sales from out-of-state retail companies were lumped under retail sales. However, a new way of reporting for remote sellers went into effect July 1, allowing online retailers to file their taxes on that platform instead of sending it straight to Caddo Parish and other parishes in which they do business.
Individual sales tax commissions in Louisiana began in September receiving their first distribution of out-of-state sales tax receipts from remote sellers. Next month, online sales will be included with other retail sales in the monthly Caddo Parish report, Howell said.
Year-to-date, retail was the second highest as far as the increase seen in collections locally. Through Oct. 31, collections topped $14.8 million, compared to almost $11.5 million the year before. That’s an almost $3.4 million increase.
While overall sales tax collections took a dip during the COVID-19 shutdown, they have rebounded, reaching $203.2 million through Oct. 31 compared to $202.5 million in 2019.
The top spot on the collection chart with the largest increase over last year is health services. Sales tax collections so far in 2020 total $15.7 million, compared to $12.3 million the previous year.
Sales taxes collected by grocery and other food stores reached almost $19 million by the end of last month. The year before, collections were slightly over $17 million.
Sales at general merchandise stores so far has the greatest sales tax collections when compared to other categories. Sales taxes topped $25 million, which is an almost $1.8 million increase over 2019.
Sales taxes paid on motor vehicle purchases are second in overall collections for the year at almost $21 million. That’s up $131,848 from a year ago.
The biggest loss in sales tax is in the mining industry, which includes oil and gas. Sales taxes collected on industry-related items totaled $4.1 million by Oct. 31, which is down $3.3 million from 2019.
Not surprising, restaurants and bars were second from the bottom. Even though they took in slightly more than $17.3 million in sales taxes at the end of last month, that was down $1.5 million compared to a year ago.
Others taking a six-figure hit on collections were clothing stores, manufacturing, construction, automobile leasing and repair, hotels and lodging and several wholesale categories.