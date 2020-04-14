SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board is now accepting applications to fill the interim District 3 seat to fill a vacancy created with the death of board member Lloyd Thompson.
Beginning today and continuing through 4:30 p.m. April 22, the School Board will accept letters of interest from residents of District 3, which includes Allendale, Cherokee Park and areas of Highland.
Any letters of interest may be emailed to board secretary Debbie Lohnes at dlohnes@caddoschools.org. In the email subject line applicants are asked to make interest letters to the attention of the president of the board.
Applicants without internet access are asked to drop off interest letters in the mailbox in the parking lot behind main building at 1961 Midway. Following the application period, a special-called meeting of the board will take place at 4 p.m. on April 24 to interview applicants. Applicants should be aware social distancing guidance will require the board to host such interviews via video conferencing.
The format of the interviews will allow each candidate up to 10 minutes to present information including why they desire to serve as an interim board member, their special skills or experience to offer to the position and their perspective on the role of a board member.
Candidates will be allowed to make final summary statements and the board is expected to vote at the conclusion of the interviews to name an interim. All interviews will take place in open session and interested candidate names will be released to the public prior to the session.
Once selected, the interim board member will serve until a special election is held on Nov. 3. Qualifying for the election will take place July 15-17.
Thompson served on the board since January 2019 and chaired the Long-Range Planning Committee. He died April 4.
For more information about the Caddo Parish School Board, visit www.caddoschools.org.