SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board is accepting applications to fill a vacancy created by the death of board member Lloyd Thompson.
The board will accept letters of interest from District 3 residents through April 22. The district includes Allendale, Cherokee Park and areas of Highland.
The appointment will be temporary until an election can be held on Nov. 3
The board will meet on April 24 to interview applicants.
Qualifying for the November election will take place July 15-17.
For more information about the Caddo Parish School Board vacancy, visit www.caddoschools.org.