SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board is accepting applications to fill a vacancy created by the death of board member Lloyd Thompson.

The board will accept letters of interest from District 3 residents through April 22. The district includes Allendale, Cherokee Park and areas of Highland.

The appointment will be temporary until an election can be held on Nov. 3

The board will meet on April 24 to interview applicants.

Qualifying for the November election will take place July 15-17.

For more information about the Caddo Parish School Board vacancy, visit www.caddoschools.org.

 

