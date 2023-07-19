SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved using higher-than-expected sales tax revenues to fund a one-year $1,000 stipend for all eligible employees.
Employees can expect to see the first $500 of the stipend to be paid on Sept. 15 and the remaining $500 to be paid in addition to the holiday supplement on Nov. 17.
Any individual employed by the Caddo Parish School Board on Sept. 1 and eligible for benefits will receive the Sept. 15 stipend. Employees who are employed on Oct. 31 and eligible for benefits will receive the Nov. 17 payout.
“We are excited that the board has unanimously approved action to support our dedicated staff as a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment to our students' success,” said Superintendent Lamar Goree. “This well-deserved recognition is a testament to the invaluable contributions they make to our district each day. We believe this supplement will not only demonstrate our gratitude but also serve as an investment in the continued excellence of our schools."
The one-time funds approved by the board will be in addition to the single stipend signed into law in June. That legislation provides an additional one-time stipend of $2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for support staff. The Louisiana Department of Education is set to release details on the timeline for the disbursement of those funds in the coming weeks.
“Teachers and staff of Caddo Parish Schools are second to none as they serve daily meeting the needs of students while making our community a better place,” said School Board President Terence Vinson. “The board’s vote on Tuesday shows our appreciation and continued commitment to every employee for going above and beyond the call of duty to give our students rich educational experiences.”
Additionally, the district is actively hiring teachers and support staff for the 2023-2024 school. New teachers will be eligible for the Board and state-approved one-time supplements but also a $1,000 new hire stipend.
