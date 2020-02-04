SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish School Board District 8 representative Denee’ Locke will announce Tuesday her plans to step down from the board effective immediately.
Locke’s announcement comes as her home design business has grown in recent years and she has the opportunity to expand into Texas, according to a statement provided by the school district.
Locke gave a Westworth Village, Texas, address when she sold her home in Kings Crossing, according to the cash sale deed dated Dec. 19.
The School Board has up to 20 days to appoint an interim member to the board. A special election will be needed to fill the seat since there is more than a year left in Locke's term.
Locke was elected to the board in 2014 to represent Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood and the surrounding area. Since her election, she served as board president in 2017 and currently chairs the Building and Grounds Committee.
The Caddo Parish School Board will meet today at 4:30 p.m. in the board room at Central Office. The meeting also will be live-streamed on the district’s site.
In her time on the board, Locke supported initiatives which championed classroom teachers and students and sought fiscal responsibility. Additionally, she promoted board member ethics and order and worked closely with board members to commission the creation of the board’s Code of Ethics.
“Denee’ throughout her time brought new light to the board,” said President Mary Trammel. “It will undoubtedly be hard filling her shoes as there is simply no replacement. She has shown herself to be dedicated, loyal and a Board Member who represented the interest of all students of the district and who pushed for Caddo to be the best version of itself.”
Locke said while she is excited for the new chapter unfolding in her career it is bittersweet as she says goodbye to her constituents and fellow board members.
“I decided to run back in 2014 because I believed in Dr. (Lamar) Goree and the potential of our great district,” Locke said. “In my time, that belief has only grown as I have witnessed the incredible work of our teachers, staff and leaders to increase student learning. I have all the faith in the world that Caddo is in the best hands with our superintendent and the remaining members of the board. I am forever grateful to the voters of District 8 for allowing me to serve and giving me the best gift of all in seeing students achieving at incredible levels every day. Caddo will always have my heart.”