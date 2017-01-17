Caddo Parish School Board members will move forward with a plan to consolidate Booker T. Washington and Fair Park high schools despite outcry from the community.
Fair Park ninth through 12th-graders would be moved Booker T. Washington. Fair Park would become a middle school, taking in sixth through eighth-graders from Booker T. Washington. It's not clear whether Fair Park would take students from other middle schools in Queensborough and surrounding neighborhoods.
There's also no timeline for the change. The school system must first get permission from the state's Recovery School District, which oversees a process to improve those schools.
Caddo Parish School Board member Larry Ramsey, who introduced the proposal, said it would provide let the school system address shrinking enrollment at the schools while offering more opportunities for students.
"It will save costs because we're combining our resources," Ramsey said. "We're combining staff, we're combining teachers. And we're making more teachers accessible to more students."
But alumni from both schools questioned the board's motive and shared concerns about how the changes will affect students.
"I'm not neither for nor against this proposal because we can't be. We don't have the information to say whether we support it or not," said Brandon Lacey, who graduated from Fair Park in 2000. "This was proposed last Tuesday. They're voting this Tuesday, with no information, no facts, no surety that it's even going to work."
Caddo Parish School Board's spokeswoman, Mary Nash-Wood says. "staffing will be addressed through attrition and no one will lose their job."