SHREVEPORT, La. -- In a special-called meeting on Thursday, the Caddo Parish School Board selected former board member Darrin Dixon to fill the District 7 representative seat as an interim until the March 23 election.
Dixon, who served on the board from April 2021 through December, brings to the position a resume of nonprofit and public service experience including work as board chair for United Way of Northwest Louisiana and previous service as the chairman of the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m glad to be back and able to continue the hard work we began in collaboration with my fellow board members and the district administration to provide the learning environments and opportunities for all of our students to be successful,” Dixon said. “I look forward to working with principals, community members and parents to move the needle forward in our work to provide a great education.”
During his previous tenure with the board, members worked to address academic recovery needs and secured robust incentive programs to offer competitive salaries and benefits for the district’s employees. Dixon also has been recognized for his work professionally.
In 2022, Dixon was nominated for the Top Business Professional of the Year award by the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce for his work in establishing and growing the Small, Women, and Minority-Owned Business Incubator program in 2004 at Southern University Shreveport. That program served approximately 125 business interests each year.