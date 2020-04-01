SHREVEPORT, La - A Caddo Parish School Board member is in self-quarantine.
Board President Mary Trammel addressed her health on a Facebook post Tuesday night. She said her daughter sent her a chart with COVID-19 symptoms and she had one that stood out - a cough.
Trammel said she did not have any shortness of breath.
In that Facebook post, Trammel said in part, “I am home in quarantine, feeling better. Singing, praising and rejoicing. My testimony, very low grade fever, cough. Jesus did not bring me this far to leave me. Love you all. Right now let's keep praying for those hospitalized, those seeking relief and those who are fearful."
Meanwhile, other media outlets suggest District Three board member Lloyd Thompson was hospitalized for coronavirus.
He addressed the issue in his own social media post, writing in part, “I have not been tested positive for nothing. Please pray for me as I go through my breathing situation, asthma. I am in a regular room, pray and don't talk about me. Love you."
KTBS reached out to Thompson and Trammel for comment but did not get an immediate response.