SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish School Board employee has been arrested for selling forged diplomas and transcripts, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
The Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force received a complaint in September 2019 from Caddo Parish Schools that individuals were buying the forged documents from one of its employees.
Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris’ investigation identified Latoya Mosby, 39, as the one involved, Prator's news release states.
The Office of Inspector General Department of Education assisted in the investigation and discovered people used the fraudulent documents to enroll in secondary schools and receive about $482,211 in financial aid.
Mosby was arrested at her home Wednesday on a forgery charge and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. She has since been released on bond.
This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.