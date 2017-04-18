Caddo Parish School Board members will consider a compromise plan that gives employees raises without picking retirees' pockets.
With state per-student funding flat lining, the school system's financial mangers are looking for creative ways to come up with the $12.3 million needed for a 5 percent raise.
One proposal would have raised health insurance premiums and copays to help cover the raise -- but that aroused the ire of some retirees, including Rob Broussard.
Broussard said that would amount to a cut in retirees' pensions and could eat up any raises active employees get.
But Tuesday, insurance manager Randy Watson said the self-funded plan is in such good shape it can contribute $5 million towards the raises -- without considering a premium or copay increase until 2019.
Increased revenue in the school breakfast and lunch program and Medicaid reimbursements would provide another $1.3 million. Sticking strictly to a staffing formula would save another $3 million that could go towards raises.
Broussard said he supports the plan. He also encouraged the school system to look at other ways to put money into raises, including a salary cap for principals and Central Office employees.
"Teachers deserve a raise," Broussard said.
School board members will vote on the plan in May.