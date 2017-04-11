In accordance with the Transformation Next Zone agreement between Caddo Parish Schools and the LDOE, the Transformation Next Zone will be reviewed and supported by an Advisory Council of local leaders.
This Advisory Council will include seven (7) members jointly appointed by the Caddo Parish Superintendent and the Louisiana State Superintendent.
Citizens residing within Caddo Parish may nominate themselves or someone else to serve on the Advisory Council.
Membership will reflect diversity of race, gender, and professional background.
Letters of nomination to the Advisory Council will be accepted in the Caddo Parish Schools superintendent’s office until 4:30 p.m. on April 13, 2017.
Appointments shall be finalized and submitted to the Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) no later than April 30, 2017.
Responsibilities shall include the following:
- Commit to serve on the Advisory Council for three years
- Review and comment on the goals established for the Transformation Next Zone by
- the superintendents
- Review progress towards those goals and issue reports on progress to the
- superintendents, who will report progress to CPSB and BESE
- Hold at least two public meetings each year to hear public input on the goals of the Transformation Next Zone and the progress towards those goals
- Review implementation of Transformation Next Zone initiatives and make
- recommendations to the superintendents regarding needed changes or interventions
- Serve in a support capacity to address school needs and concerns
- Hold a minimum of two meetings within a school year
*These responsibilities may be amended or augmented by way of agreement of all parties.
*Nomination letters should include name, address, and contact information for candidate as well as reasons why the nominee would be a good candidate for the Advisory Council. Please feel free to provide additional information. Nomination letters should be emailed or hand delivered to the following address on or before April 13, 2017 by 4:30 p.m.:
Richea Corbin ( rcorbin@caddoschools.org )
Caddo Parish Public Schools
Office of the Superintendent
1961 Midway
Shreveport, LA 71108