SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo’s Child Nutrition staff will resume breakfast and lunch meal service Monday with modifications to limit contact and decrease risk for both students and staff.
The staff will have eight meals prepared for each child to collect for the week. The meal packages will include five breakfasts and three lunches.
Meals will be distributed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 on Monday at the following sites:
- Blanchard Elementary
- C.E. Byrd High
- Caddo Heights Elementary
- Caddo Magnet High
- Caddo Middle Magnet
- Captain Shreve High
- J. S. Clark Elementary
- Fair Park Middle
- Keithville Elementary/Middle
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle
- Northside Elementary
- Ridgewood Middle
- Southern Hills Elementary
- Turner Elem/Middle
- University Elementary
- Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle
- Westwood Elementary
- Woodlawn High
The Caddo school system said the revised meal program allows the district to continue meal service while limiting contact. The district’s plan has been reviewed by state officials and approved to proceed.
Additionally, the district has requested adequate protective supplies from state offices such as masks for workers as part of distribution efforts.