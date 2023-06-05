SHREVEPORT La. - The summer feeding program for Caddo Parish students began today.
The program provides free food for children during the summer.
Meals are being offered at 34 sites and will serve about 88,000 meals.
“All of the students, those who are enrolled for a program or even just neighborhood schools, they are able to have a free breakfast and free lunch. No cost to the parent whatsoever,” said Kaye Lynch, Caddo Parish child nutrition director.
Transportation is not provided unless the student is attending an academic summer program.
To participate in the program, students need to enroll with the school they attend to see what locations are available.
“Even though their school particularly may not be open. We do have some schools clustered," said Lynch.
The program will run till July 19 at various schools.
“I want all the children to come, please come,” said Lynch.
For more information on the program, call (318) 603-6331.
For information on locations and mealtimes, visit www.caddoschools.org/page/child-nutrition-program.