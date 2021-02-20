SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish schools will stay closed on Monday and will have virtual learning the remainder of the week. This comes as thousands of southerners struggle to regain water and electricity services after severe winter weather.
According to the Assistant Director of Communications for Caddo Parish Schools, Charnae McDonald, students and staff will return to in-person learning on March 1.
“We know that the primary concern for our families and our staff is to have their basic needs filled in the form of drinkable water and access to water for members of their household to be able to take a shower or wash clothing and dishes. Until that basic need is met for a majority of our population, we can’t possibly ask them to be fully concentrated on education. Our primary focus must be on ensuring our stakeholders have these needs met and met with an assurance of safety before we can move back to in-person operations,” Superintendent Lamar Goree said.
With normal water services expected to return around Tuesday, McDonald says that teachers can choose whether or not to return to their classrooms on Tuesday for virtual learning.