SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish School Board Superintendent Lamar Goree sent a letter to district employees on December 3.
"I am increasingly concerned with the number of classrooms that are uncovered with a substitute teacher," Goree wrote in the letter, obtained by KTBS.
Goree informed staff that they would be substitute teaching at least until Christmas break, which begins Saturday, "while having the remainder of the workweek to complete other assignments related to your position."
Leisa Woolfolk, the school board's chief human resources officer, said central office staff and staff who typically work with special need students are filling in for teachers who are either infected with COVID-19 or quarantining due to an exposure to the virus. Woolfolk said retired educators, upon whom the district typically relies for substituting, are not able to come into schools because their age puts them at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
In order to complete their main job responsibilities on top of substitute teaching, Woolfolk said salaried employees are having to come in early or stay late.
The district is also asking parents to apply to substitute teach, and providing applicants with virtual training before they enter a classroom.
"Of course, we want that teacher back in the classroom, as, you know, quickly as possible," Woolfolk said. "But there will be occasions when we have to use substitutes that are-- you know, may or may not have the training that we need. And so that's therefore we're doing the virtual modules to help bridge that gap."
In addition to substitute teachers, Woolfolk said there is a critical need for substitute custodians and cafeteria workers. In some cases, she said bus drivers are returning to schools after completing their route to help clean the buildings.
Asked at what point will staffing shortages become so critical that instruction will have to move fully online, Woolfolk said it would be handled on a school-by-school basis.
"Dr. Goree has had to make that call on several of our school closings," Woolfolk said. "He does not take that lightly. He looks at all the data, and he looks at when we have to do that. And the decision is made. And he's made that call when the majority of the faculty has to be quarantined, or the students are having to be quarantined."
The district has urged staff not to attend holiday gatherings over winter break.
"We're hoping that everyone will listen to our Gov. Edwards, and try to refrain from as much socialization that we normally do, to wear the mask when we're around other people," Woolfork said.
Those interested in substitute teaching can call (318)-603-7200 or visit caddoschools.org.
"We're doing some things, trying to be proactive and get ahead of it," Woolfork said. "Who knows what's going to happen? But we will come back, we'll look at the data, and come up with some other things to try to get people to come and serve."